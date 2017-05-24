Leaked images detail Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle details spilled online last night via a string of leaked images.
The Ubisoft project is in development for Nintendo Switch, the images showed, and will star a mix of Nintendo characters and Ubisoft's Rabbids.
The artwork, originally posted to Comicbook.com, shows Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi armed with cartoon-like laser guns, alongside similarly-armed Rabbids cosplaying as the foursome.
Mario x Rabbids Kingdom Battle artwork has leaked pic.twitter.com/DU0goWORUR— Nibel (@Nibellion) May 23, 2017
Another image details the title's gameplay - a mix of exploration and turn-based combat. Each character will have their own playstyle and weapons to upgrade. There will also be some form of multiplayer co-op.
One picture suggests an E3 reveal and hands-on, before a launch in August.
WOOOOOO MAJOR LEAK!! Rabbids Mario #nintendoswitch @Nintendo2Day pic.twitter.com/HzVxys2Jh5— #GainwithTUGFAM (@metalx2) May 23, 2017
Fans were quick to share and discuss the artwork on social media, where the selfie-taking Peach Rabbid in particular has gained a fan following.
Rabbid Peach. Oh my.... #Sassynofilter pic.twitter.com/AcWRd8t8J3— Shadow of Maku (@RedMakuzawa) May 24, 2017
Ubisoft is yet to comment on the leak.
