Jelly Deals: PlayStation VR headset with Farpoint down to £299.84

If the recent release of Sony's first-party space shooter game Farpoint has swayed you into giving this whole 'Virtual Reality' thing a go, there has never been a better time to get yourself in the VR ecosystem.

Over at ShopTo today, you can pick up a PlayStation VR headset along with a copy of Farpoint for 299.84, which is not only the lowest price you can pick up a PSVR for, but also means you're saving at least 50 by getting the headset and game together. This bundle in particular has been spotted around the web for up to 349.99, so expect this deal to have eyes on it right now. Stock will be limited too.

If that doesn't quite do it for you, you can add another 22 onto the total cost and get yourself a brand new copy of Prey as well. That game isn't VR compatible in any way, shape or form, but it's a brand new release for just shy of 22. Plus, it's the only game I've played this month for more than 2 hours that isn't Dead Cells.

If you haven't seen much of Farpoint or you just like Ian Higton's face a lot (and let's face it, who doesn't), you can check out just under an hour and a half's worth of him playing the game in the handy video below.

