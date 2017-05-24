Eurogamer.net
Jelly Deals: PlayStation VR headset with Farpoint down to £299.84

Explore space with £50 off.

If the recent release of Sony's first-party space shooter game Farpoint has swayed you into giving this whole 'Virtual Reality' thing a go, there has never been a better time to get yourself in the VR ecosystem.

Over at ShopTo today, you can pick up a PlayStation VR headset along with a copy of Farpoint for £299.84, which is not only the lowest price you can pick up a PSVR for, but also means you're saving at least £50 by getting the headset and game together. This bundle in particular has been spotted around the web for up to £349.99, so expect this deal to have eyes on it right now. Stock will be limited too.

If that doesn't quite do it for you, you can add another £22 onto the total cost and get yourself a brand new copy of Prey as well. That game isn't VR compatible in any way, shape or form, but it's a brand new release for just shy of £22. Plus, it's the only game I've played this month for more than 2 hours that isn't Dead Cells.

If you haven't seen much of Farpoint or you just like Ian Higton's face a lot (and let's face it, who doesn't), you can check out just under an hour and a half's worth of him playing the game in the handy video below.

