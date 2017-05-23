Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap gets a PC release date

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, the recent remake of the 1989 Sega Master System cult classic Wonder Boy 3, is coming to Steam on 8th June.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap retains the basic form of its animal-swapping Metroidvania source material (right down to the option to switch to the original game's graphics at the touch of a button), but drastically overhauls its graphics and music, introduces a playable Wonder Girl character, and adds new difficulty levels to make the adventure both easier or harder, depending on your preference.

Eurogamer contributor Ewen Hosie recommended Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap upon its Switch, PS4 and Xbox One release last month. He called developer Lizardcube's updated adaptation "a labour of love that sets an example for all retro remasters."