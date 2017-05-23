Eurogamer.net
Watch Dogs, Dragon Age headline June's Xbox Live Games with Gold

Plus Assassin's Creed 3, and more.

Published

June's Xbox Live Games with Gold offering includes the original Watch Dogs, Assassin's Creed 3 and Dragon Age: Origins.

Xbox One indie game Speedrunners are also free, along with a pack of Phantom Dust DLC.

Speedrunners is free from 1st - 30th June, while the first Watch Dogs is free from 16th June until 15th July.

Xbox 360 hit Assassin's Creed 3 is free from 1st - 15th June, followed by Dragon Age: Origins from 16th - 30th.

As usual, both Xbox 360 games available in Games with Gold are backwards compatible.

Finally, Microsoft is also throwing in free DLC for Phantom Dust, its recently re-released card battler which - you guessed it - is currently free too.

