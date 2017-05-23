Watch Dogs, Dragon Age headline June's Xbox Live Games with Gold

June's Xbox Live Games with Gold offering includes the original Watch Dogs, Assassin's Creed 3 and Dragon Age: Origins.

Xbox One indie game Speedrunners are also free, along with a pack of Phantom Dust DLC.

Speedrunners is free from 1st - 30th June, while the first Watch Dogs is free from 16th June until 15th July.

Xbox 360 hit Assassin's Creed 3 is free from 1st - 15th June, followed by Dragon Age: Origins from 16th - 30th.

As usual, both Xbox 360 games available in Games with Gold are backwards compatible.

Finally, Microsoft is also throwing in free DLC for Phantom Dust, its recently re-released card battler which - you guessed it - is currently free too.