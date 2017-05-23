El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron to get a spiritual successor

Here's a pleasant surprise - niche action game El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron will get a spiritual successor.

The Lost Child is not an action game, however, but a turn-based RPG.

Details are thin on the ground, but PlayStation 4 and Vita versions of the game are in the works, Famitsu reports (via Gematsu).

El Shaddai director Takeyasu Sawakai returns to helm the project, alongside many other staff who were behind the original.

Set in modern day Japan, guardian angel Lucifer makes his return - as seen above.

The original El Shaddai released six years ago, back in 2011, when Eurogamer gave it a glowing review: "It's stratospherically mad," we wrote at the time. "I emerged out of a narrow corridor into what turned out to be a vast stadium and a gyrating dance master exploded from the sea in an outfit that would make Lady Gaga proud. If that sounds like you, this could the best thing you buy this year."