Looks like Destiny 2 will ditch Grimoire Cards

Destiny 2 will not include the original game's Grimoire Cards - collectibles which unlocked extra lore or short stories which could be read on Bungie's website or the Destiny smartphone and tablet app.

That's according to a Forbes interview with Bungie developer Steve Cotton, Destiny 2's world lead.

When asked whether Grimoire Cards would return for Destiny 2, his answer was pretty definitive: "no".

"And the reason it's 'no'," he continued, "is because we want to put the lore in the game. We want people to be able to find the lore.

"All the story is told through the Adventures, it's told through the characters in the world, it's told through the campaign and it's told through scannables you find throughout the world."

This makes sense - Destiny's Grimoire Cards originally felt like a replacement for the original game's threadbare plot. It was also a constant criticism from fans that the cards be accessible in-game, rather than through a separate website or app.

Still, over the years, Grimoire Card hunting became a favourite activity among fans. Not only that, but the lore they revealed included things for hardcore fans which Destiny itself really did not have time to include - such as Oryx's entire origin story, told via The Taken King's 50-part Book of Sorrows, continuations of ongoing background plotlines such as the Queen and her brother, or just some fun extra story scenes with fan-favourite characters.

The removal of Grimoire Cards is also a little surprising due to the number of fans who worked for hours to find them all. Destiny shows your Grimoire Card score in-game, even if the cards themselves are not. Presumably this will now be left behind.