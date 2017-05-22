Eurogamer.net
Injustice 2 first fighting game to top the UK chart in over two years

Super, man.

By Tom Phillips Published

Injustice 2 is number one in the UK charts this week. The new release is the first fighting game to top the rankings in over two years, since Mortal Kombat X back in April 2015.

1

PlayStation VR game Farpoint entered in second place - the highest a PSVR game has achieved, although the peripheral and its launch line-up debuted at a much busier time of year.

Nintendo also got a new title in the top 10 - Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia scored fifth.

Sci-fi role-player The Surge squeaked into 10th position, while the physical version of sandbox game Portal Knights was new in 30th.

The full top 10 lies below:

  1. Injustice 2
  2. Farpoint
  3. GTA5
  4. Prey
  5. Fire Emblem Echoes
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. FIFA 17
  8. Ghost Recon Wildlands
  9. Rocket League
  10. The Surge

Comments (12)

