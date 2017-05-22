Injustice 2 first fighting game to top the UK chart in over two years

Injustice 2 is number one in the UK charts this week. The new release is the first fighting game to top the rankings in over two years, since Mortal Kombat X back in April 2015.
PlayStation VR game Farpoint entered in second place - the highest a PSVR game has achieved, although the peripheral and its launch line-up debuted at a much busier time of year.
Nintendo also got a new title in the top 10 - Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia scored fifth.
Sci-fi role-player The Surge squeaked into 10th position, while the physical version of sandbox game Portal Knights was new in 30th.
The full top 10 lies below:
- Injustice 2
- Farpoint
- GTA5
- Prey
- Fire Emblem Echoes
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- FIFA 17
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Rocket League
- The Surge
