Extra Nintendo Switch dock costs £80

You can now pre-order an extra dock for your Nintendo Switch for £79.99 from Amazon UK.

The listing appears to be Nintendo's official RRP for the peripheral - and it's roughly in line with the pack's US pricing ($89.99, which equates to about £70).

As previously confirmed, the extra dock will launch on 23rd June in the UK and come with an additional HDMI cable and plug.

Why would you want another dock? Well, a second unit would let you plonk your Switch down to play on multiple TVs without unplugging anything - handy for homes with multiple tellies, or if you want to cart your Switch between houses.

But is it worth £80 for the convenience? We'll let you decide.