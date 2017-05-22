Eurogamer.net
  • Switch

Extra Nintendo Switch dock costs £80

That's a slot.

By Tom Phillips Published

You can now pre-order an extra dock for your Nintendo Switch for £79.99 from Amazon UK.

1

The listing appears to be Nintendo's official RRP for the peripheral - and it's roughly in line with the pack's US pricing ($89.99, which equates to about £70).

As previously confirmed, the extra dock will launch on 23rd June in the UK and come with an additional HDMI cable and plug.

Why would you want another dock? Well, a second unit would let you plonk your Switch down to play on multiple TVs without unplugging anything - handy for homes with multiple tellies, or if you want to cart your Switch between houses.

But is it worth £80 for the convenience? We'll let you decide.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (48)

Create an account

OR