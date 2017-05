Extra Nintendo Switch dock costs £80

You can now pre-order an extra dock for your Nintendo Switch for 79.99 from Amazon UK.

The listing appears to be Nintendo's official RRP for the peripheral - and it's roughly in line with the pack's US pricing ($89.99, which equates to about 70).

As previously confirmed, the extra dock will launch on 23rd June in the UK and come with an additional HDMI cable and plug.

Why would you want another dock? Well, a second unit would let you plonk your Switch down to play on multiple TVs without unplugging anything - handy for homes with multiple tellies, or if you want to cart your Switch between houses.

But is it worth 80 for the convenience? We'll let you decide.