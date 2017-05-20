Jelly Deals roundup: Prey, Injustice 2, Humble's Spring Sale and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

We've got all of that Destiny 2 excitement out of the way, and somehow I have yet to see anyone make a "boots on the moon" joke. Nevertheless, it's time again to check out what the previous week had to offer in terms of deals and stuff. So let's get right to that, shall we?

As usual, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.