We've got 10 copies of Endless Space 2 to give away

Amplitude Studios' sci-fi strategy sequel Endless Space 2 is out today, and we're delighted to offer 10 Steam keys for the game to you guys courtesy of its publisher, Sega.

Endless Space 2 brings everything Amplitude learned making the well-received fantasy 4X Endless Legend to bear on a sequel to the game that made the studio's name - a game all about exploring and colonising deep space as the leader of a civilisation taking its first steps into the void.

Almost every system in the game has seen changes as a result, not least the spectacular new space battles. Chris Bratt got the lowdown from Amplitude's Romain de Waubert de Genlis (yes really) when they played the game together last year.

It seems to have worked out, too. "It's a bold attack on the more staid elements of the 4X multiverse, full of character, weirdness and ambition. Amplitude have crafted a game that oozes character and charm out of every pore," reckons Fraser Brown, who recommends the game over in Rock, Paper, Shotgun's Endless Space 2 review.

