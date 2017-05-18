Watch: Johnny cooks Rigglefuzz's BBQ Buzzard Wings from WoW

It's been a rough couple of weeks in Chiodini's Kitchen. First came the raw dough monstrosity that was the kwama egg quiche from The Elder Scrolls Online, swiftly followed by the hideous grog from The Secret of Monkey Island. With these culinary insults coming so swiftly off the back of one another, I was in dire need of something palatable to recreate from a video game - and soon.

Praise be to the YouTube commenter who requested Rigglefuzz's BBQ Buzzard Wings from World of Warcraft then, for allowing me to make something that didn't make me want to vomit. Rigglefuzz, you may remember, is an NPC in World of Warcraft who asks you to bring him buzzard wings in exchange for a secret recipe. You can see how I got on with making these wings myself in the video below - the recipe is below that, should you feel inspired to give it a go yourself.

Rigglefuzz's BBQ Buzzard Wings

Ingredients

1 cup cayenne pepper hot sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Celery salt

Salt & Pepper

Chicken wings

Combine all ingredients except for the wings in a pan, stir over a low heat for 10 minutes until thickened.

Allow the marinade to cool before using it to coat the chicken wings. Cover in cling film and leave overnight in the fridge.

Bake in a hot oven until cooked through and starting to crisp on the outside.