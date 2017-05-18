Our friends at Rock, Paper, Shotgun are hiring

I'm sure you well aware of our sister PC gaming site Rock, Paper, Shotgun - it's been part of the Gamer Network family for years, and has just recently been fully acquired by the company. This means that we get to chant "one of us, one of us" at them now, but also that our company can invest more in the site so it can do more stuff.

First evidence of this? RPS is expanding into video and hardware coverage, and has some plum jobs open in these areas: Video Producer/Presenter, and Hardware Editor.

Follow the links above for the full job ads over on GamesIndustry.biz, but in short: RPS is looking to put together a team that will create video for both the RPS community and the YouTube audience, working closely with the editor Graham and the rest of the RPS editorial team. In other words, very much the RPS version of what Johnny, Aoife, Chris and Ian do on EG's own YouTube channel. "We encourage applications from a diverse range of backgrounds: prior professional experience in either journalism or video is not essential, but you will need to have a demonstrable flair for communicating in video and an understanding of the current PC gaming scene and RPS's place within it," says the ad.

RPS is also moving into hardware reviews, and so is looking for an expert tech journalist who can contribute news, reviews and buyers' guides for monitors, graphics cards and so on. In the words of the ad: "We're less interested in graphs measuring differences in milliseconds than in straight-to-the-point buyer's advice for people who just want to play games - although the right candidate will need to be fully versed in hardware benchmarking and testing in order to inform their articles."

If either of those sound like you, get in touch. Oh, and the company's looking for a Trade Event Sales Manager, too, to join the events team that brings us EGX and Rezzed.

Join us! We're nice! (Even if the gifs-in-every-email-thread thing is getting a bit much tbh.)