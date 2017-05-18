Eurogamer.net
Life is Strange 2 finally confirmed

It's time.

By Tom Phillips Published

After a long wait, Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment has finally confirmed a new season of the game.

In a video released in the last few minutes the studio has confirmed it has now sold more than 3m copies of Life is Strange's first season - and that a new Life is Strange game was on the way.

Apparently this new Life is Strange has been in development since the first game recieved its disc release - but there's no word yet on when we might hear more. Perhaps we'll catch a glimpse in a few short weeks at E3?

Life is Strange was a delightful surprise from Dontnod, the studio previously known for Remember Me. Its episodic structure stirred up a huge fan following between episodes - including a number of Eurogamer team.

It's unlikely we'll see a continuation of the first game's story - the first season of Life is Strange felt very self-contained. But we'd happily take another trip back into Life is Strange's time-travelling teen world. Hopefully we'll hear more soon.

