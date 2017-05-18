Eurogamer.net
Here's your first look at Destiny 2 gameplay footage

Tower inferno.

By Tom Phillips Published

Bungie has just wrapped up its Destiny 2 reveal livestream, which showed off an ambitious-looking new story campaign led by a cast of familiar faces.

A look at Destiny 2's first mission can be seen in the new gameplay trailer below. The action begins just moments after a Cabal attack on Destiny 1's Tower hub, blowing it to smithereens.

If you missed the Destiny 2 livestream we'll have a full roundup of news from the event shortly, as well as hands-on impressions from Wesley, our man with his boots on the ground out in LA for the reveal.

