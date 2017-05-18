Eurogamer.net
Here's our first good look at Splatoon 2's story mode

Plus Splatoon-themed Joy-Cons and Pro Controller.

Splatoon 2 got a guest star spot in last night's Arms-themed Nintendo Direct where we were treated to our first extended look at the game's story mode.

The trailer revealed we would be helping Splatoon 1 icon Marie defeat the tentacled Octarian race, and showed off some gameplay:

We were also treated to a look at some of the neon-coloured accessories launching alongside the game on 21st July - as well as a Splatoon 2 hardware bundle.

Splatoon 2-themed Pro Controller.

Splatoon 2-themed Switch case (including a screen protector).

And the Splatoon 2 Switch bundle (albeit with regular red and blue Joy-Con).

Lastly, the Splatoon 2 Joy-Con, due this autumn.

This last pair, the neon-themed Joy-Con, will not arrive alongside the game but instead launch in autumn.

