Destiny 2 gameplay reveal live report Live
Happy shooty space face day! After what feels like an eternity, we're finally getting our first look at Destiny 2 in action tonight. What will the reveal hold? We know it's now on PC as well as console, and being freed from the last generation should mean it's a little more shiny, but everything else is a mystery. Oh, it's just like going to the Cryptarch with a nice new engram. Let's hope we get an Exotic rather than a dirty Common.
We should get to see a good amount of the game - and perhaps also get word of the upcoming Destiny 2 beta.
Wesley Yin-Poole is on the ground at the event in Los Angeles, while we'll all be watching at home and getting involved. Join us from 6pm BST!
