South Park: The Fractured But Whole finally has a new release date

And again, pre-orders unlock Stick of Truth free.

By Tom Phillips Published

The delayed South Park: The Fractured But Whole will at last launch on 17th October, publisher Ubisoft has confirmed.

As before, it's still on the way for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And, as before, pre-orders of the game will unlock its predecessor South Park: The Stick of Truth for free.

Pre-orders will also unlock an exclusive "in-game assistant" - Towelie.

Four editions of the game will be available: Standard, Gold, Steelbook Gold and Collector's.

Announced at last year's E3 for launch last December, The Fractured But Whole was then delayed until early this year. Hopefully this is the last delay before we get to play it.

