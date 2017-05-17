PES 2018 release date announced

This year's Pro Evolution Soccer, PES 2018, will launch on 14th September 2017 for PC, PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Konami has pledged the game's PC version will be up "to the standard of the leading console iterations" after fans complained last year's entry was stuck between the current and last-gen console editions.

A list of new additions include a new user interface, contextual shielding, improved dribbling and ball control, reworked set pieces and better lighting throughout.

"Konami's agreements with partner teams will also see tattoos recreated on players as well," the developer noted.

Random selection matches are also back from PES 6, which Martin tells me he is very excited about.