Gwent: The Witcher Card Game enters open beta next week

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will enter open beta on 24th May on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The collectible card battler has been available in closed beta for a while. Sadly, if you've been playing so far, your progress is about to be reset.

Both card collections and player progress will need to be started over from scratch, and the closed beta period will end two days beforehand on 22nd May so that servers can be wiped clean and prepped for the game's fresh start.

Is it any good? Actually - yes. Eurogamer's Witcher expert Bertie has been playing Gwent and has opinions.