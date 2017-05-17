Arms is getting an open beta at the end of the month

Arms, the forthcoming motion control-fuelled fighting game, is getting an open beta at the end of the month, with players able to participate on the weekend of 27th and 28th May and the weekend of 3rd and 4th June.

The beta - dubbed the Global Testpunch - will take place over limited time windows, like the Splatoon 2 open beta before it.

Nintendo also used today's Direct event to detail more of Arms, with the number of revealed characters now up to 10. A suite of new modes were also unveiled (including four-player splitscreen) and we've got the lowdown on all of them in our recently published preview piece. Nintendo also announced that Arms will be getting free DLC support, with new fighters and stages due to come post-release.

The Arms Global Testpunch should be available for you to download from the Switch's eShop right now.