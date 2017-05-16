Ubisoft confirms Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2

In a flurry of announcements, Ubisoft has confirmed games in four of its big AAA franchises are all coming in the next 12 months:

Far Cry 5

The Crew 2

A new Assassin's Creed game (which Eurogamer-confirmed leaks have already named Origins and as being set in Egypt)

And the long-awaited South Park: The Fractured But Whole

All will launch before the end of March 2018.

Are you ready for a hefty dose of new Far Cry adventures? https://t.co/RiR9MZvSR8 pic.twitter.com/dxcHCzAKEG — Ubisoft UK (@UbisoftUK) May 16, 2017

Beyond the roadâ¦ Stay with us for more high octane thrills! >> https://t.co/SAFYt3ox7l pic.twitter.com/E5BttqCFuz — Ubisoft UK (@UbisoftUK) May 16, 2017

Sharpen your blade. The Assassins will soon step out of the shadows... pic.twitter.com/nUrM4A57J0 — Assassins Creed UK (@Assassins_UK) May 16, 2017

Rumours of Far Cry 5 have been swirling for some time - with the expectation that it will be set in a modern day Montana, USA.

We'll likely find out more in the coming hours as Ubisoft holds its annual financial call.