Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Ubisoft confirms Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2

Assassin's Creed and South Park also on the way.

By Tom Phillips Published

In a flurry of announcements, Ubisoft has confirmed games in four of its big AAA franchises are all coming in the next 12 months:

All will launch before the end of March 2018.

Rumours of Far Cry 5 have been swirling for some time - with the expectation that it will be set in a modern day Montana, USA.

We'll likely find out more in the coming hours as Ubisoft holds its annual financial call.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (79)

Create an account

OR