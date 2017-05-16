Eurogamer.net
  • Xbox 360
  • Xbox One

Largest ever Xbox 360 back-compat games sale live

275 prices slashed.

By Tom Phillips Published

Microsoft has launched an enormous Xbox One sale on backwards compatible Xbox 360 games, with more than 275 prices chopped down in size.

1

The full list of deals is very long - and includes some DLC and season passes, too.

To save your scroll wheel, we've curated a list of some of the best offers below.

Assassin's Creed 2 is £2.96, with similar discounts on various other games in the series, too.

Both BioShock and BioShock 2 are £7.49, while BioShock Infinite is even cheaper, at £6.99.

If you missed it as a Games with Gold title, Burnout Paradise is just less than a fiver - and so too are Dead Space and Dead Space 2.

Fable 2, perhaps the best in that series, is £3.74. Or, if you prefer your role-players a little more post-apocalyptic, Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are £3.95.

For smaller games, Limbo is pocket money at £1.99, while The Orange Box is ridiculous value at £3.74. While you're at it, Portal 2 is the same price.

£3.74 is also the price for the original Mass Effect (and, for that matter, Skate 3).

Finally, a little pricier but very much worth it, Red Dead Redemption is £9.99. Are you picking anything up?

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (59)

Create an account

OR