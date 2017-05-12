Paradox picks up Battletech

Publisher Paradox has picked up Battletech, the turn-based tactical mech game set in the MechWarrior universe.

Battletech, from Harebrained Schemes (Shadowrun Returns) is being developed by Jordan Weisman, creator of BattleTech and MechWarrior, Mitch Gitelman, producer of the MechCommander series, and Mike McCain, creative director of the Shadowrun series. It's due out at some point in 2017.

Battletech was successfully Kickstarted to the tune of $2.8m in November 2016. The first trailer for the game is below.

Battletech is the first turn-based tactical BattleTech game on PC in more than 20 years. You command a Mercenary outfit, struggling to stay afloat while embroiled in a civil war.