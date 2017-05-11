The Lizardmen are angry in Total War: Warhammer 2's first in-engine trailer

A new Total War: Warhammer 2 trailer has cropped up, and it's the first look we've had at the in-game engine.

The trailer prominently features the Lizardmen, one of the three headline races in the sequel, and their angry reaction to High Elves meddling at the "Fallen Gates".

Those Fallen Gates seemingly refer to the Cosmic Gates, described as "an ancient device that can open a portal into the Realm of Chaos". We're also treated to some nice Avatar-style aerial shots of the Lizardmen airborne units, along with the usual back-and-forth between Mage and big-monster-thing (which appears to be a Carnosaur) to which we've become so warmly accustomed since the first of the trilogy.

There's also a reference to the Great Plan, which Warhammer Fantasy fans will know as the Lizardmen's driving force, and essentially means wiping out anyone who isn't a Lizard too.

There's no sign of the Dark Elves though - the third, new main race in the game - nor the Skaven, which were heavily teased at the end of the Warhammer 2 reveal trailer we first saw at EGX Rezzed.

Chris "Strategy King" Bratt sat down with developer Creative Assembly, meanwhile for an in-depth chat about what we can expect from Total War: Warhammer 2, including a little more clarity on how the prospective trilogy of games' campaign maps will all slot together, the Skaven, and what we can expect in terms of day-one DLC, too.