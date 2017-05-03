Yooka-Laylee patch will tone down gibberish voices

UPDATE 7/6/17 3.40pm: Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic has issued a bumper stack of patch notes and shown off the game's Switch version in action for the first time.

Gaze at the upcoming Nintendo version of Yooka-Laylee below - its release date will be revealed "shortly".

As previously teased, you'll be able to shorten the gibberish voice sound effects during dialogue and speed through dialogue completely if you wish. You can also quickly restart arcade games and Kartos challenges, better see Sonar objects, better control flying movements and much, much more.

Full patch notes lie below:

THE YOOKA-LAYLEE SPIT 'N' POLISH UPDATE

Brand new pause menu music

New optional camera mode with minimal assist

Pagies have added signposts to Hivory Towers to help guide players to new worlds

Design tweaks to all arcade games

Speed improvement to scrolling through Totals Menu

New option for shorter 'gibberish' voice sound FX

New speech volume option

New ability to speed through dialogue by holding Y

Cut-scenes can now be skipped with Y

New moves section added to pause menu, with image guide

Camera design improvements throughout game (less scripted cameras, door cams now appear behind player etc)

Restart option added in the pause menu during arcade games and Kartos challenges

'Sonar-able' objects now have more clear visual identity

Laser move no longer requires player to crouch

Minecart control improvements and new visual effects

Transformation control improvements

Improved first-person aiming controls

New first-person aiming control options added

Improved flying controls

When transformed, collecting butterflies now restores energy

Hunter tonic now tracks the last 30 Quills and Casino Tokens, in addition to the Health and Power Extenders. It will also whistle at the location of the closest rare collectable.

Health UI is now always visible when low

Design tweaks in various areas (Black Hole in One, Gloomy Gem Grotto etc)

New icons added for keyboard/mouse controls

Improved Rampo boss fight

Added PC Display Settings to the in-game pause menu

Performance improvements

Audio improvements

Yooka-Laylee's next patch will allow you to muffle the game's jabbering gibberish voices.

A callback to Yooka-Laylee's roots in the Banjo-Kazooie era, the game's nonsense language of grunts and warbles is meant to sound cheerful... but can get a little tiring after a while.

Alongside the option to put a sock in those sounds, the patch will also allow you to skip dialogue faster, bypass cutscenes and improve the game's camera.

This latter point is something we noted could do with improvement in Eurogamer's Yooka-Laylee review:

"The game's camera is dependable enough when it comes to bouncing between platforms or gliding through hoops, but anything that actually requires a measure of precision - say, using Yooka's tongue to lasso a grapple point or a berry during a timer-based puzzle - can be a headache," Edwin wrote.

It'll be a little while before we see these changes, however - full patch notes will be confirmed "in the coming weeks", developer Playtonic noted.

"This is a sumptuous, diverting homage to a bygone era in game design that should keep fans of the old school hooked," our review concluded, "even if it doesn't set the world on fire."